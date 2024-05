How Kampala’s learners navigate the daily commute

As a parent, whose child takes themselves to school, you must have sometimes worried about their safety. For those who walk or use public transport, the challenge is real. According to the Police annual crime report, in the last five years, an average of 600 children died in road crashes, which translates to two children perishing per day. This has been blamed on a number of factors like the reluctance of motorists to respect school zones.