How Diana Acheng ensures planes land and take off

As March comes to an end, we continue to look at women who are using wits to their advantage to make a difference in their lives. Passengers in a plane taking off or landing may know of places like the control tower and those people who help planes land plus security. However, there are people so critical to the process of planes landing and taking that you may never meet. Diana Aceng is an Aeronautical Information officer who facilitates any plane flying into, out of, and within Uganda’s air space. She thrives in a space traditionally reserved for men in a job that has no weekends or public holidays.