How apprenticeship sets you apart in the job market

In Uganda, the increasing focus on apprenticeship as a form of on-job training is being recognized as a crucial strategy to enhance youths employment prospects. This shift underscores the importance of practical, industry-specific skills that are directly aligned with the demands of the job market. According to Alex Asiimwe, the Commissioner Labour, Industrial Relations and Production at the Gender Ministry, engaging employers in the training process, improves youths' employability in the long run, a model that has proven successful in developed countries.