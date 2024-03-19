High Court sets trial date for Molly Katanga and daughters in murder case

The High Court has scheduled the trial of 54-year-old widow Molly Katanga and her two daughters for July 2, 2024. They stand accused of the murder of their family's patron, Henry Katanga.

During a closed-door meeting between Katanga's legal team and the Director of Public Prosecution, Justice Isaac Muwata confirmed the trial date. Prosecutors allege that businessman Henry Katanga was fatally shot by his wife on November 2, 2023, at their residence on Chwa 11 Road in Mbuya, Kampala.





Molly Katanga faces charges of murder, while her daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, are accused of tampering with valuable evidence. Additionally, the family's gardener, George Amanyire, and male nurse Charles Otai are charged as accessories after the murder. With the exception of Molly Katanga, all other defendants are currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, at the Army Court Martial in Makindye, media access was once again restricted during a planned bail hearing for 18 members of the National Unity Platform Party.

Advertisement

These individuals were apprehended during the 2021 electoral campaigns. Lawyers for the suspects, led by Benjamin Katana and George Musisi, presented nine sureties, including eight Members of Parliament and a mayor, in an attempt to secure their release.



