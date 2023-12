High Court halts regents' appointment in Bunyoro Kingdom

The High Court in Hoima issues an interim injunction, restraining members of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Royal Commission, the Bunyoro Chief Prince, and the Minister for Gender from appointing regents to assist King Solomon Gafabusa in running the kingdom. The ruling follows an application by Family Members of the Former King of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Sir Tito Gafafusa, disputing the regents' appointment.