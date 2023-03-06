High Court adjourns Sewanyana-Segirinya case due to illness of MPs

The High Court has again adjourned a case against MPs Ssegirinya Mohammed of Kawempe North and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West, as they are too ill to attend court. Justice Alice Komuhangi of the International Crimes Division of the High Court ruled that the two needed time to get medical treatment. Ssegirinya appeared in court, although he appeared frail. Ssewanyana was represented by his lawyer Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa, who requested for his client's passport and permission to travel to Nairobi for specialized treatment, as he can only move by stretcher. The matter has now been adjourned to March 27, when pre-trial proceedings will start. The MPs are accused of terrorism, murder and conspiracy together with a one Mike Sserwadda, Wamala Bulo, John Mugera and Jackson Kanyike, in relation to the Masaka-Lwengo murders of August 2021.