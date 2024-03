Heavy rains leave 2 dead after landslide in Kasese

Authorities in Kasese have confirmed the death of two people in two separate disasters, after a rainstorm in the area. One of the deceased was a student, only identified as Jockus Bwambale, who drowned in river Mubuku as water levels rose while another Juliet Biira was struck by lightning. The District Chairperson Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi is now calling for support from all stakeholders given the district's high vulnerability to disasters.