Health Ministry urges acceptance of DDT for Malaria eradication

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary, of the Ministry of Health has asked leaders at various levels to accept the use of DDT because it's the best method to eliminate malaria in the country. Atwine says much as the use of mosquito nets and other methods are effective malaria interventions, the majority of people in Uganda are reluctant to use them which exposes them to mosquito bites and consequently malaria. DDT, whose use is opposed by environmentalists is a type of insecticide used during residual spraying of houses or breeding places for mosquitoes. Atwine was speaking to leaders from central and western Uganda during the launch of the mosquito net distribution campaign in Mbarara City.