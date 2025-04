Government reveals that over 800,000 coffee farmers are registered

With just nine months left until the European Union's December 31st deadline, Uganda has so far registered about 812,000 of its estimated 3 million coffee farmers. While this represents only 30% of the target, the Ugandan government remains confident in meeting the deadline by August this year. The State Minister for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, shared the latest update on the registration progress as Ronah Nahabwe reports.