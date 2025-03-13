Glitches at polling centre : NUP agents claim that some centres were congested

Agents of Erias Nalukoola, the National Unity Platform Party candidate in today's Kawempe North by-election have complained about the location of some polling station. Hillary Kiyaga, the Mawokota North MP, says the Kazo Angola polling centre had eight polling stations, which he says is causing confusion among the voters and could lead to rigging. The Nakawa East Legislator Hon. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga attributes the delays in kick-start voting in a number of polling stations to the heavy security deployment, which he says has intimidated people from turning up for the voting exercise.