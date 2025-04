Funding shortages for family planning leave millions of women without access

Uganda needs 22 million dollars approximately 80 billion shillings a year to meet its family planning needs — but it's 9 million dollars or 32.5 billion shillings short. With over 8 million women eligible for services, experts warn that without urgent investment, both access and equity are at risk. For millions of Ugandan women, access to family planning could mean the difference between opportunity and hardship.