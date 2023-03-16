FDC to train youths in party ideology and leadership

The Forum for Democratic Change has embarked on youth leadership training as a crucial strategy in promoting the party's ideologies across the country.FDC president Patrick Amuriat says the initiative will see the party rigorously engage with their youth leaders to lobby for support ahead of the 2026 general elections. He made the remarks as FDC passed out sixty youth leaders who received leadership skills after three days of training at the party's headquarters in Kampala.