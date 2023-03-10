FDC seeks unity after dismal election results

FDC party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has called upon the opposition political parties to unite as a way of acquiring power from the NRM government. Although he was instrumental in declining to support the Alliance for National Transition Candidate Alice Alaso in the Serere by-election, Amuriat, now says opposition parties fighting each other is futile, and only strengthens the ruling NRM. He made the call as the party launched a bid to recruit members in Nakawa, which yielded 50 members.