FDC breakaway faction urged to return to the fold

The Forum for Democratic Change leadership in Najjanankumbi has reiterated a call to members who belong to the Katonga faction to come back to the party. This message was delivered during a consultative meeting organized by the party's Deputy President, Yusuf Nsibambi, with elected leaders from Buganda, especially those from Wakiso and Kampala. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing party mobilization nationwide and instilling discipline among party members.