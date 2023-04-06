Experts raise concerns about air pollution

Experts have called for immediate action to check air pollution in Uganda and the African continent in general. According to the world health organisation, air pollution is linked to the death of 7 Million people annually around the world. The call to action was made at a clean air workshop that attracted policymakers, researchers, governments and civil society organizations from over 16 countries who deliberated on evidence-based gaps in air quality management in Africa. They believe that spearheading Africa-led partnerships and enhancing regional networks to implement sustainable interventions for mitigating air pollution.