Empty front benches force parliament adjournment on fuel price stabilization

Cabinet ministers have the privilege of occupying the front benches in parliament's chamber. This makes it easy for them to respond to any matters raised by the Speaker or legislators. Today the benches, reserved for 83 ministers, were empty. One of the matters on the order paper was a motion for the adoption of the report of the committee on government assurances to stabilize fuel prices. Since no minister was present, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among adjourned the house until tomorrow, Thursday.