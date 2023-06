DRC delays in remission of funds stalls EALA activities

The East African Legislative assembly has halted activities planned to integrate the Democratic Republic of Congo into the community until the member countries send its annual remittances to Arusha. As of yesterday 15th June 2023, the Democratic Republic of Congo had not paid their first annual 7.9 million USD to the East African community. Jjingo Francis is in Arusha Tanzania and now reports.