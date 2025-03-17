Dozens of farmers no longer encroach on National Park land

Financial support from development partners has significantly improved the livelihoods of communities near Kibale National Park in Kyenjojo and Kamwenge districts. The initiative, implemented by Village Enterprise, aims to provide alternative income sources for communities near protected areas, helping reduce the encroachment on these areas for resources, which negatively impacts wildlife. According to Adrine Mpairwe, the Field Associate for Village Enterprise in Kyenjojo district, over 900 million Uganda Shillings has been distributed as grants to more than 1,500 business groups, with each group benefiting three households, transforming their lives.