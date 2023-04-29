Deputy speaker Tayebwa urges unity for MPs and LC officials

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has called for teamwork between Members of Parliament and local government leaders in order to ensure quality service delivery to the population. While presiding over a parliamentary outreach forum in Rwenzori region, Tayebwa observed that local government leaders have as much authority as members of parliament and this authority should be leveraged to ensure that services reach the people. However local governments through their association President Richard Rwabuhinga called for an amendment of the public finance and management act which has badly affected service delivery by requiring all resources collected to be returned to the state coffers.