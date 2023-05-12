Corruption cited as major hurdle in NRM manifesto implementation

The NRM government says it has registered less than 30 per cent progress in the implementation of its 2021/26 Party Manifesto, in the 2 years since the government came into office. Corruption and delays in the acquisition of land for flagship projects were cited as some of the challenges undermining implementation. In launching the NRM manifesto week in Kampala today, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja expressed optimism about the government's ability to meet its targets by the end of this term.