Conservationists oppose captive breeding of animals

The World Animal Protection has asked the Central Government to consider alternative forms of wildlife re-population and act to implement a comprehensive and timely phase-out of any commercial wildlife breeding and associated trade. This as new research by the body reveals that an estimated 5.5 billion wild animals are being kept in cruel conditions on commercial wildlife farms globally. With the increased debate over the government’s recent revelation on starting a lion breeding program, we ask how sustainable this will be.