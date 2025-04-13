Church leaders join in call to end poverty in Kigezi

Church leaders in Kabale have joined the call by legislators for an end to the alarming rates of poverty in the country. They are calling for a conscious program to ensure the percentage of those living below the poverty line is reduced substantially. The call, by the Bishop of Kabale Diocese Callist Rubaramira, came at the end of the 15th Caritas meeting of religious leaders from 19 dioceses across the country. The Bishop was disturbed that despite several government programs, the poverty rate in the area stands at 27 percent.