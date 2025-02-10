Chinese envoy calls for increased collaboration

n an effort to stimulate economic growth and attract more investors, the Chinese Consul General, Judith Nsababera, has called for increased collaboration with the Chinese government to further invest in Uganda. This would help strengthen the nation's economy and create more job opportunities. During a recent visit to Kyankwanzi, Ambassador Nsababera praised the Chinese government for selecting Uganda as a prime investment destination. She highlighted that this decision has not only contributed to Uganda's development but has also created numerous employment opportunities for the youth.