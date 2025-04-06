Bodas tipped on how to guard against road carnage

Traffic Police Officers have tipped the boda boda riders’ associations in Mbarara City on the various measures they need to implement to improve road safety. In an engagement dubbed ‘road safety to the grassroots’, Boda Boda riders were urged to adopt safety measures to ensure accidents on the roads are reduced. This training came as the Rwizi region topped the rest of the country with the highest number of fatal accidents that happened last year. The Acting Deputy Director for Traffic Police, ACP Norman Musinga, asked drivers to always think about their lives and those of their families before they breach road safety rules.