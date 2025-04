Besigye's lawyers to petition high court over in-camera testimony

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court has allowed lawyers defending former FDC presidential contender Dr. Kizza Besigye and his political aide, Hajji Obeid Lutale, to petition the High Court. This comes as the lawyers seek a revision of an order for a police investigator to testify on camera, citing security concerns. We have more in this report.