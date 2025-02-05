BANK OF UGANDA FRAUD:Police raid homes of fraud suspects

Today, the Police Forensics Team, alongside other detectives, conducted searches at the homes of the nine suspects accused of orchestrating the fraudulent transfer of 60 billion shillings to accounts in Japan and the UK last year.The searches followed the arrest of officials from the Ministry of Finance as investigations into the high-profile financial scam intensify. Police have been interrogating key ministry officials, including the Accountant General, the Head of the Debt Department, and IT personnel.As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the suspects have spent another night in detention at Kira Division and Nateete Police Stations as the probe continues.