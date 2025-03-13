ATTACK ON JOURNALISTS:Several journalists have been arrested, assaulted

Since Feb 26, which marked the start of the nomination of candidates for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Ssegirinya, at least 3 journalists have been targeted. They include Ibrahim of Top TV, Steven Kibwika of Spark, and Steven Mbidde of NTV. Today NMG journalists Abubaker Lubowa, Dennis Kabugo and Raymond Tamale, who were covering the Kawempe by-election, are missing. It is believed that they were arrested by security personnel. NBS TV journalists Francis Isaano and Hakim Wampamba were also arrested.