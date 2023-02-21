Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Jailed NUP supporters' lawyers, state clash over prosecution witness protection
  • 2 World Anglican group rejects Archbishop of Canterbury as schism widens
  • 3 News Tanzania approves controversial $3.5 billion oil pipeline
  • 4 National Probe complete in child torture case against jailed US couple
  • 5 National Minister Ssempijja drags MP to court seeking Shs94m costs