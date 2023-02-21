Army cites intimidation of witness to justify delay in NUP Supporters' Case

In explaining the delay in proceeding with the case, the prosecution at the Army Court Martial has claimed its witnesses have been intimidated and are still unable to provide evidence. The admission came as the court heard the case of 32 supporters of the National Unity Platform party today. The prosecution, led by Lt. Gift Mu-be-hamwe, tendered in court photographs as proof that some of the witnesses had claimed to be in danger. However, this was contested by defence lawyer George Musisi who called this a delaying tactic after failing to obtain evidence against his clients. The chairman of the Court Brigadier General Freeman Mugabe adjourned the matter to 28th February to hear the prosecution's witness protection application.