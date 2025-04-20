Archbishop Ssemogerere wants action on narcotics

The archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has expressed deep concern at the rising tide of drug abuse and alcoholism among the youth, linking these issues to increased rates of mental health challenges, including depression and suicide. In his Easter Sunday sermon at Lubaga Cathedral, Archbishop Ssemogerere urged parents and educational institutions to provide stronger guidance to children, emphasizing that young people struggling with addiction should be viewed as individuals in need of support rather than criminals. As DAVID IJJO reports, he called on authorities to prioritize rehabilitation efforts to address these pressing societal concerns.