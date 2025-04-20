Archbishop Kaziimba urges faithful to check voters’ register

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu is urging voters to ensure that they cross-check their names in the national voters' register, so they can be sure of taking part in the coming general elections. His call comes at a time the electoral commission is scheduled to display the national voters' register, starting on 25th April 2024. Dr Kaziimba made the remarks while delivering his Easter message at the All Saints Cathedral in Kampala.