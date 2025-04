Apaa land conflict residents seek security assurances before returning home

Residents of Apaa Township in Amuru district who were displaced following a violent land conflict are seeking security assurances so they can return to their homes. The residents from Alok Ki Raa and Acholiber villages numbering over 1,000 have for the last one week been encamped near an army detachment in Acholiber, Amuru district.