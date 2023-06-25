Antibiotic resistance poses major health threat | Health Focus

Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security and development to date. New resistance mechanisms are emerging and spreading globally, threatening our ability to treat common infectious diseases. Antibiotics are often used to treat infections but they aren’t always the answer, they don't work on common colds or flu. The rise of antibiotic resistance is sped up by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans and animals. This leads to untreatable infections, which can affect everyone.