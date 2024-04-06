Amputees call for more action to enhance road safety

And finally - Several Ugandans, whose limbs were amputated as a result of various forms of accidents have continued to advocate for road safety measures, to curb the rate of accidents on Uganda’s roads. Through their Amputee Self-Help Network organization, they have today embarked on activities including cycling, running and walking from Kampala Post Office to Jinja Post office in a bid to raise funds for fellows to get prosthetic limbs. The drive also includes other activities like painting zebra crossing, among others.