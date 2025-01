Akena says EC should give more time for voter registration

The president of the Uganda People's Congress party Jimmy Akena has expressed reservations on the ongoing general update of the National Voters' Register saying the Electoral Commission rushed to conduct the exercise. He says the exercise should have been extended to October to allow as many people as possible who would have turned eighteen years old by then to register as voters.NTV's DANIEL KIBET spoke to Jimmy Akena and now reports.