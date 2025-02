AGA KHAN’S IMPACT ON UGANDA:Tracing contributions to health, education and economy

Following the death of His Highness the Aga Khan IV on Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal, we examine some of the key contributions the Aga Khan Foundation Network has made to Uganda. The Foundation has been operating under the chairmanship of His Highness the Aga Khan IV. In the following report, NTV’s Daniel Kibet tracks the Foundation’s impact on Uganda’s health, education, and overall economy.