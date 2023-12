669 children lost in road accidents in the last 10 months, urgent call for safety

For the last 10 months, 669 children have died in road accidents according to the latest data by the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety. The data shows that 361 were boys while girls were 308. During the launch of the road safety week today, the acting Director of Traffic and Road Police, Lawrence Nuwabiine, said there is a need to reverse the distressing situation. NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports.