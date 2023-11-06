400 families in Nakapiripirit receive aid after Pokot attack

About 400 families in Namalu and Kawacha sub-counties in Nakapiripirit District, who were recently attacked and forced out of their homes by Pokot Warriors, have received non-food items from the Uganda Red Cross Society. According to residents, the Pokot attackers came from Amudat District. The attack, which occurred in September, left three people dead and approximately 860 people homeless, forcing them to seek shelter within internally displaced camps in the district.