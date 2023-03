20 passengers injured as two buses collide

20 people are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained in an accident involving two buses. The Spokesperson of the Traffic and Road Safety Police Directorate, Faridah Nampiima, says the accident at Katinda Bridge along the Ntungamo-Kabale highway happened at about 3am. She adds that the buses were heading in opposite directions when they collided. The victims were taken to Itojo, Mbarara and Doctors referral hospital in Rubaare.