10 youths arrested in demonstration against Karamoja iron sheets

In a related development, Police in Kampala arrested 10 youths who were demonstrating against what they call the mishandling of the Karamoja Iron Sheets saga. The group led by John Bosco Sserunkuuma went to town carrying Iron sheets on their heads and wanted to move up to the office of the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya. The Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Patrick Onyango, told NTV that there was no need for the demonstration since investigations into the matter are already ongoing.