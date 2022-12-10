NATIONAL THANKSGIVING :President assures nation on economy, security

President Museveni has assured the country that the current economic squeeze is temporary and things will soon improve. He made the call during the annual thanksgiving prayers at State House in Entebbe. The call followed repeated calls from religious leaders for the government to set up mechanisms to fight corruption in its intuitions and organizations. The religious leaders are concerned about the extravagance exhibited by government officials at the expense of the impoverished public. The president added that the economy had recovered from the effects of covid 19 and ebola although agriculture still needs attention, before noting that ongoing security concerns were also being addressed.