NATIONAL NURSES’ STRIKE: Nurses and midwives have suspended the strike for 90 days

The Nurses and midwives Union has announced the suspension of their strike for 90 days. The countdown began yesterday. During the 90 days, they will analyze the soon-to-be-read budget for the new financial year 2022/2023. They will be ready to resume the strike if the government fails to fulfill its commitment after 90 days.