National Netball Federation accuses NCS of demanding kickbacks

The Uganda National Netball Federation has again accused the National Council of Sports of taking kickbacks and forcing them to account for more funds than what they received. The Federation President Sarah Babirye Kityo reveals that the greed at the Council has forced the Netball team to beg for funds, occasionally missing out on qualification to tournaments. This came out during the Parliamentary Select Committee, probing the National Council of Sports, which also interfaced with the football leadership of FUFA at their headquarters in Mengo.