NATIONAL ID PETITION : Elderly persons want alternative means of identification

The High Court has began hearing a petition filed by a group of concerned elderly citizens seeking to have the Government recognize the use of alternative forms of identification other than the National Identity cards. The older persons say have been denied access to their Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) benefits and public health services due to the mandatory requirement for the National ID. The petitioners argue that inefficiencies in the processes of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) have failed their need to access the National IDs in a timely manner and that some of the National IDs have errors that have never been rectified by NIRA. An NGO, the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), filed the suit on behalf of the elderly persons.