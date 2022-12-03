NARO researchers unveil drought resistant beans for Karamoja

Crop scientists from the National Agriculture Research Organization NARO developed and released drought-resistant bean varieties that can withstand the harsh weather in the Karamoja region. The beans, which are rich in iron and zinc, have been developed with the aim of reducing the high rates of malnutrition among the children in Karamoja. They mature within 60 days, and they yield more than ordinary beans. The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu, launched a campaign that is targeting over 50,000 farmers to embrace growing these beans in the Karamoja region.