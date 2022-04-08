NANSANA CRIME WAVE: Panga wielding attackers injure seven

A gang of Panga welding men last night attacked and injured over 7 residents of Nansana Municipality. In response, the police responded by pursuing the suspected criminals. They then arrested two suspects, who have since been identified as Kizito Hatim and Sebowa Hakim all detained and Nabweru Police. This comes a day after residents of Wakimese in Kyengera were attacked by Machete-wielding men, leaving 5 people injured. A week earlier Namungona residents were also attacked under similar circumstances.