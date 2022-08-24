Namulonge scientists to develop pest, disease resistant seeds

Scientists at the National Crop Resources Research Institute Namulonge have embarked on research to develop vegetable seeds that are pest, disease and drought resistant in Uganda. The South Korean-funded project is aimed at developing seeds of Tomatoes, Onions, chilli pepper, Cabbages and Nakati or bitter tomato leaves. It is expected that the success in developing locally improved varieties of vegetable seeds will stop their importation here.