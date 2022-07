NAMBOOLE STADIUM: Locals clash with UPDF over Namboole land

Residents of Katooke in Kireka B Namugongo division have protested against a decision by the army to fence off their land as part of their efforts to refurbish the Mandela Stadium in Namboole. This followed a move in which all access to their land was fenced off today. Unable to reach a compromise, the residents destroyed the construction works made by the army, prompting a reaction to the force.