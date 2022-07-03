Namayingo gets UGX5.6b facelift for schools

Namayingo district has commissioned six modern schools and an office building, constructed at a cost of 5.6 billion shillings by the government of Iceland in partnership with Uganda. The six primary schools of Isinde, Bumeru, Busiro, Buchumba, Bukewa and Mutumba have been constructed under the programme of Namayingo District Development Plan for fishing Communities. The schools had limited classroom blocks which left several learners studying under trees and yet access to sanitation facilities was lacking.