Namayingo district authorities concerned about child, maternal services

Health officials in Namayingo district want government to improve access to child and maternal health services. According to the officials, women walk long distances to health centers to seek services from health centers which are far away from the communities. This is coupled with a high cost of transport which has seen many women turn to traditional birth attendants and not enough care after they deliver. Namayingo district has received a donation of medical equipment for four health centers in the district.