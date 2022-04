Nakawa-Naguru land was given to non-existent companies

The Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya, has disclosed that the company Internal Medicine of Virginia, which was allocated 15 acres of the Nakawa Naguru land by President Museveni, is non-existent. While appearing before the ADHOC Committee of Parliament, Nyakaisiki revealed that during her tenure in office, she was unable to identify the directors of this company.